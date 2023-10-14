While it may only be October, a number of Ballarat volunteers are getting ready and organising behind the scenes operations for a number of Christmas gift giving drives.
One of these people is Sam Milne.
For the last seven years she has been involved in the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child where participants are encouraged to fill a shoebox with gifts to send overseas.
Mrs Milne said it is important for her to help out and give back to the community which is why she originally got involved.
Each box is filled with something to love, something special, something for hygiene and something for school.
Last year Ballarat donated 1077 boxes.
"You have to think you got to think this child's getting nothing else this could be their only gift," she said.
Mrs Milne will be collecting boxes from October 24th to November 3rd.
To be involved you can contact Sam Milne on 0407 353 740
