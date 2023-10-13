AFFECTIONATELY known as the Queen of Ballarat, Clare Madden loved wearing colour and pearls and being a friend to anyone and everyone.
Mrs Madden had an energy about her that would draw people in and feel loved.
She died on October 12, aged 95, leaving a region in mourning.
Mrs Madden raised 11 children on the family's Windermere farm and would be up at 4am to ensure truck drivers would have a packed lunch before setting off on their travels for the day.
She would easily whip up a beautiful sponge or comforting roast leg of lamb whenever there was a family needing a little extra care in the community. Her recipes have been highly regarded in country publications, including The Courier.
An accomplished pianist, Mrs Madden would often play for special services at St Patrick's College, Loreto College, Nazareth House and St Patrick's Cathedral in Ballarat.
There were times when Mrs Madden's background music for tours of the historic Ceres Homestead, which her daughter Jane Charles runs in Learmonth, would leave visitors emotional and in tears.
Mrs Madden had a spiritual way of tapping into memories and feelings with her music, yet visitors would often leave remarking they had made a new close friend.
"Mum made everyone feel loved," Ms Charles said. "That's just what she did.
"Mum was an avid reader, really intelligent, and accepted everybody for who they were - she never judged. She is such a mild and gentle woman."
There is an award at St Patrick's Primary School Ballarat named in her honour and presented to senior students who show the qualities of CLARE: caring, loving, accepting, respect and empathy. The school also have a room named after Mrs Madden.
Her beloved husband Gerard died 10 years ago.
Mrs Madden stuck to her mantra that as long as she had her clothes on and hair done every morning, she would be all right.
"I'd rather have red lipstick on than a shower," Mrs Madden told The Age in a Two of Us profile she shared with Ms Charles in October 2022.
"Every morning, I put on my pearls, my lipstick and my earrings and I'm set for the day."
Mrs Madden also used to say there was fashion and there was style - and it was important to always be true to your own style.
Her view was there was no such thing as an unattractive woman, just a lazy one.
Mrs Madden has long been the one who people would turn to for sage advice.
IN OTHER NEWS
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.