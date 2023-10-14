It's been another huge weekend in sport around the Ballarat region and The Courier's photographers Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford were there to cover all of the action on the pitches and greens.
This week's schedule includes:
*BCA - East Ballarat v Wendouree at Russell Square
*BCA - Ballarat-Redan v Golden Point at Alfredton Recreation Reserve No. 2 oval
*Bowls - Mount Xavier v Ballarat at Mount Xavier Bowling Club
*Bowls - BMS v Learmonth
*Ballarat Kyukoshin Karate Tournament
Check out the mega gallery above, who can you spot this week?
