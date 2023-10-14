It's been another huge weekend in sport around the Ballarat region and The Courier's photographers Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford were there to cover all of the action on the pitches and greens.
This week's schedule includes:
*BCA - Naps-Sebas v Brown Hill at Victoria Park
*BCA - Ballarat-Redan v Golden Point at Alfredton Recreation Reserve No. 2 oval
*Bowls - City Oval v Webbcona at City Oval
*Bowls - BMS v Learmonth
*Ballarat Kyukoshin Karate Tournament
Check out the mega gallery above, who can you spot this week?
