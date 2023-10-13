Spend more on roads: Ballarat ratepayers group say focus on the basics
Imagine the road system we could have had in Ballarat if they decided to use the years of surpluses to instigate a ring road. We need term limits on the council to refresh some ideas and get new thinking on matters that affect the whole community.
- Nick Shady
Someone needs to tell this group about induced demand, and how increasing road spending will never resolve their complaints.
- Henry Singleton
Neighbours put $35 million price tag on development land
Good farming land is to be preserved for farming. Putting this area under concrete is a huge environmental, social and economic mistake
- Carmel Haynes
Totally agree with Carmel. 100%
-Judy Rose
Big waste question put to the community
While councils make out householders are the big landfill contributors the real fact is commercial rubbish from business is the biggest landfill and that landfill contains many recoverable recyclable materials. I suspect councils are not interested in taking this on because it means big dollars in landfill fees for councils but also councils claim commercial rubbish is not their domain. One just needs to look at service station waste bins alone to see how much is aluminum cans, glass and plastic bottles and other recycle material all placed into a single bin then into a big bin out the back then all to landfill. Councils could mandate all service stations also have recycle bins.
- Ross Hartley
Millions to be poured into Western Highway pothole patching
If the patching is anything like the eastbound lane just before the Leigh Creek Roadhouse, that million will just about do the job...on that pothole
-Laurie Butler
What having a Voice would mean to Gunditjmara woman Nikki Foy
The status quo is not working. Rather than First Nation's people being told what's best for them (think John Howard's disastrous intervention), this is about empowering them with a subjective ear to government. Of course, the government can either accept or deny recommendations, as the proposal is simply an advisory body only. But isn't it better to have an informed discussion between the people impacted by government decisions and the government directly, rather than being dictated to?
- Justin Carter
If our politicians are not listening to the concerns of the people and not taking action to address health and other serious issues, whether they be related to Indigenous or non-Indigenous, then it's time to vote out those politicians and get some that will listen and represent the community. If we are to believe the Prime Minister that the Voice will not be able to over-ride the government, then it will not fix or change anything. We need to get politicians that will listen and act.
- David Morton
