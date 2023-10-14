The Courier
How Ballarat voted: 2023 Voice to Parliament referendum

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated October 14 2023 - 11:31pm, first published 9:30pm
Ballarat has voted no to the Voice referendum, with almost 60 per cent of votes counted to 10.30pm on Saturday evening, voting down the constitutional change.

