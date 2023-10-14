BROWN HILL 4-216 (A Lakshan 80, N Porter 36, M Porter 34no) def by NAPS-SEBAS 3-218 (S Dissanayak 153, D Scott 50no)
A SPECTACULAR knock from Naps-Sebas opener Sajith Dissanayaka has propelled his side to a stunning victory over Brown Hill in the match played at Victoria Park on Saturday.
Dissanayaka pulverised the Brown Hill attack, finishing with 153 off just 120 balls, which included 18 fours and 7 sixes as he led his side to chase down Brown Hill's strong 4-216 in just 43 overs.
Earlier, the Bulls looked to have put of a strong first innings, losing just four wickets along the way. Akila Lackshan led the charge for his side with 80 off just 84 balls, while the likes of Nathan Porter (36), Ryan Knowles (33) and 34not out from Martin Porter looked to give them a strong base.
And when Naps-Sebas opener Tarkyn Balzan was bowled by Fraser Hunt from just two, Brown Hill had every reason to think it was on top.
But that was until Dissanayaka went to work. He led his team with some outstanding hitting, allowing skipper Daniel Scott to sit back and take a back seat at the other end.
At one stage, Dissanayaka had scored more than 80 runs as the team blasted past 100. He brought up his ton off just 18 balls, but was far from finished, only dismissed deep into the innings when the game was well and truly in the bag.
Scott played the anchor, reaching a richly deserved 50 as his team reached the target with just three wickets loss.
Meanwhile, the grand final replay between East Ballarat and Wendouree was abandoned due to the state of the Russell Square ground.
DARLEY 9-197 (L Cornford 44, S McAndrew 36, Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 3-31) def BUNINYONG 9-180 (P Ranaweera Koralalage 45, B Byrnes 38, M Ekanayaka 3-24)
DARLEY has held off a vastly improving Buninyong by just 17 runs, but it was a game that that Bunnies will look back on and say 'what might have been'?
A hand injury to all-rounder Naditha Tissera in the 35th over changed the momentum of the contest after Darley's top order had slumped to 5-61.
Tissera, who opened the season with 55 runs last week, attempted a caught-and-bowled in his eighth over, only to split the webbing in his hand, forcing him out for the final 15 overs and unable to bat.
Darley took control from this point, going on to score 9-197, with number nine, Liam Cornford hitting a crucial 44 off 49 balls.
In reply, Buninyong were in the contest most of the way, but too many players would get starts, but not go on with it. Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage top scored with 45.
At the end, Buninyong found itself just 17 runs short of the total when their ninth and final wicket fell in the second last over.
Buninyong skipper Harrison Bond said it was one that got away.
"It's a bit bitter sweet to look at what might have been," he said. "But overall, it's been a positive start. Last year we were clutching at straws to find the positives, this year they are there."
Bond said the loss of the all-rounder had been crucial to the final result, but was hopeful he would only miss the one game next week.
BALLARAT-REDAN 8-195 (Z Jenkins 80, M Feshal 3-45) def by GOLDEN POINT 5-197 (L Pegg 51, D White 36no)
GOLDEN Point made it two wins from two to start the season, chasing what looked a competitive Ballarat-Redan score in just 40 overs.
With Two Swords opener Zac Jenkins making his second successive score in the 90s, the home side looked to have put itself in a good position when it reached 8-195 from its 50 overs.
And early in the chase, Golden Point were under pressure as it slumped to 3-68. But the middle order rescued the Pointees with Lucas Pegg hitting a half-century and Dan White smacking an unbeaten 36 off just 24 balls as they reached the target with 10 over to spare.
Golden Point skipper Josh Pegg said the win was a confidence boost for his team.
"We were in a bit of trouble, but we pulled ourselves out to be 3-90 odd at drinks," he said.
"What I think the result does show is our depth, Dan White and Lucas to come in in the middle and do what they did was terrific, and yeah, to do it with 10 overs left was a great result."
Pegg said the two wins to start the year was the perfect start.
"Its Awesome," he said "Traditionally we've started really slow, so we can't be any more happy than to be where we are.
"We've had a different pre-season this year, we were able to get outside earlier and the coaches have put together some more insights into the game, we understand how we go about our game.
"We feel we've got the depth and I think that showed in this game."
MOUNT CLEAR 4-235 (M Ward 105, Z Maple 44no, T Le Lievre 39) def BACCHUS MARSH 7-215 (J Lidgett 126, N Strangio 36
Mount Clear opener Matt Ward's century has led his team to a narrow victory over a greatly improved Bacchus Marsh side.
Ward piled on 105 off 126 balls as he set his side up to reach 4-235.
But not to be outdone, Bacchus Marsh's key batter James Lidgett also chimed in with a century of his own, to show the BCA he and his team are capable of matching it with any opponent.
Lidgett held the Bacchus Marsh chase together making 126, but he ran out of partners as his side fell 20 runs short of victory.
The win will be a relief for the Mounties who faced the prospect of dropping to 0-2 after their opening round loss to Ballarat-Redan. With a big month of matches to come, starting with East Ballarat, then Wendouree, then Naps-Sebas, a 0-2 start could have been tough for the club to come back from.
In its first two matches, Bacchus Marsh has shown it has both the batting and the bowling to compete in the BCA First XI competition, it now needs to start putting both elements of the game together at once. It's a tough test next week against Golden Point.
