Forging ahead after majority votes no in Ballarat

After months of debate about establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament, Ballarat has overwhelmingly voted "no".
While the "Yes" campaign came out strongly in our city, working hard to convince voters of the merits of a constitutional change, in the end, it wasn't enough.
By midnight on Saturday, almost 80 per cent of Ballarat's votes had been counted, with 58.6 per cent voting no and 41.4 per cent voting yes.
It's not a surprise for our electorate. While the "no" vote hadn't been as vocal as the "yes" vote in Ballarat, it had a strong presence, particularly in the final weeks.
What's clear is that the government has failed on a number of counts.
Throughout the campaign, part of the "no" argument was that it was ill-defined; with little clarity on an enshrined voice and how it would operate.
And despite that being a criticism levelled at government for months, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did little to provide further information that might have given voters the reassurances they desperately needed.
They wanted the facts. They wanted to understand in detail how it would work and how it would be formed, before enshrining it in the constitution, where it couldn't easily be removed.
ACM journalists, speaking to voters around regional Australia on Saturday, including in Ballarat, pointed to exactly how little those at grassroots level, really understood about what they were voting for.
It's where the "no" campaign's slogan "if you don't know, vote no", really succeeded.
For the 40 per cent of the country who voted in favour of altering the constitution, the shattering moment came shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday evening, when media outlets began calling results.
Around 9pm, the "no" was at 55.43 per cent of Australians for "no" to the Voice, and 44.97% per cent voting yes.
Tasmania, NSW and South Australia returned a "no" vote early in the count.
As ACM's chief political reporter Karen Barlow reported, the result aligned with polling trends throughout the campaign showing winning support for the Voice at the start of the year dropping to a clear indication of defeat in the past few weeks.
For "yes" voters, while the Voice wasn't seen as the perfect solution, it was a step in the right direction.
It would have been a step towards righting wrongs of the past, and acknowledging our Indigenous community in the constitution. In 2023, we should have been able to do that.
Now, as a community, we need to forge ahead.
As Gunditjmara woman Nikki Foy told The Courier, Indigenous people would continue to persevere for a better future for themselves.
"We as Aboriginal people are quite used to disappointment," she told reporter Bryan Hoadley.
"But we are resilient, and we get up, we dust ourselves off and we continue on.".
The Albanese government has a lot of work to do to help the country recover.
