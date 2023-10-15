The results are in, and the majority of polling locations in the federal seat of Ballarat have voted "no" in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Almost 60 per cent of Ballarat voters chose to reject the proposed change to the constitution with 41.35 per cent voting "yes".
Pre-polling was as popular as ever, with 19,055 people voting "no" and 10,684 people voting "yes" at the Ballarat Showgrounds pre-polling centre. The Sebastopol pre-polling location recorded 6816 "yes" votes and 4378 "no" votes.
The Alfredton Primary School polling booth recorded one of the closest results in the city.
Analysis of AEC voting results by The Courier shows polling locations in the city's west and south-western suburbs (including Lucas, Alfredton, Delacombe and Sebastopol) has a "no" majority while locations in the central, eastern and northern areas (including Dana Street Primary School, Ballarat North Primary School and St Aloysius) secured "yes" majorities.
But most of the smaller towns in the electorate saw the "no" vote dominate the landscape, including Haddon, Cardigan Village, Linton, Gordon, Elaine, Newlyn and Creswick.
There was some green further north, with the "yes" vote claiming the majority in the Daylesford and Hepburn areas.
The Federal division of Ballarat includes the City of Ballarat, Hepburn Shire Council, part of the Golden Plains Shire Council and part of the Moorabool Shire Council.
CHECK OUT OUR INTERACTIVE MAP BELOW:
POLLING LOCATIONS WITH "NO" MAJORITY:
POLLING LOCATIONS WITH "YES" MAJORITY:
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.