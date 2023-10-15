Leaders in the Ballarat community have shared their disappointment and solidarity with First Nations people, after Australians voted to reject the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Voting trends in Ballarat were similar to the national average, where nearly 60 per cent of people put their support behind the No campaign.
Following the result, some of the city's most senior figures have told The Courier they will continue to fight for a better future for Aboriginal people.
Ballarat Federal MP Catherine King
Despite the result of the 2023 referendum, Ballarat Federal MP Catherine King has told The Courier her party would continue working towards reducing inequalities between First Nations people and non-Indigenous Australians.
She said the focus would now move towards making practical decisions to help first nations people, and that the referendum wasn't representative of a disinterest in Indigenous issues amongst the Australian public.
"I don't see the result yesterday as a rejection of reconciliation or closing the gap, it was a rejection of this particular way of going about it," she said.
Ms King encouraged people across Ballarat to reach out to Indigenous members of the community and support them during this difficult time.
"This is a tough, tough decision and a tough time for them [First Nations people], but that doesn't mean we don't believe in reconciliation, and that we don't believe closing the gap in significant inequality doesn't need to happen," she said.
Wendouree State Member Juliana Addison
Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison said the referendum result was disappointing for many people in Ballarat and across the nation.
Ms Addison believed a Voice to Parliament would have delivered a better future, but she said she was proud the Victorian Labor government would continue to work with Indigenous communities to ensure First Nations people had improving standards of health, education and job creation.
"We want to make sure that all Aboriginal Victorians have the best opportunities and can continue to thrive, because when Aboriginal Victorians are thriving our state is stronger," she said.
With the referendum over, Ms Addison said it was important to keep having conversations and supporting Aboriginal people in Ballarat.
"It's a day we're going to look back on and we're going to say, 'well what have we done since?' ", she said.
"For me this is an opportunity to continue to talk to people about the importance of working with Aboriginal people, and that's what I'm committed to doing.
"The work starts today."
Buninyong State Member Michaela Settle
In a statement to The Courier, Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle said while the majority of people rejected the referendum's proposal, it was important to recognise the hurt that many First Nations people were experiencing.
"Creating positive outcomes for our Indigenous community benefits all Victorians," she said.
"Our commitment to a better future for Indigenous Australians continues through the Treaty for Victoria and the First Nations People Assembly."
City of Ballarat Mayor Des Hudson
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the council would continue to support the reconciliation process, educate the community and celebrate the contributions of first nations people.
In a statement on the City of Ballarat website, Cr Hudson said they would continue supporting the work of the Koori Engagement Action Group, and would soon finalise the council's fourth reconcilliation action plan.
"We have seen in the lead up to the result of this vote the impact on individuals and communities and it is very important that we are considerate of one another," the statement said.
"We are especially mindful of First Nations people in our community and the need to extend respect and kindness both now and in the weeks ahead.
"The City of Ballarat recognises and values the work and teachings of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their communities across this region, and we remain committed to working together and emphasise ways to improve quality of life for all of our residents."
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton told The Courier the referendum was a failed opportunity to recognise and listen to Indigenous Australians.
He said the lack of bipartisan support for the referendum "overwhelmed" what could have been an historic moment.
"I really hope that we can come together now and continue to work towards reconcilliation and improve the outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, because I think that's the critical thing here, that we actually look to improve the lives of the most disadvantaged in our community," he said.
Mr Poulton said Committee for Ballarat would be holding conversations with Indigenous and community groups to understand how to best navigate a way forward for First Nations people.
"But we do respect the fact that for now there will be great sadness and disappointment in the community," he said.
"So, thoughts are very much with traditional owners at this point in time."
