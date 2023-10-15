The Courier
Indigenous woman Nikki Foy Voice to Parliament referendum

By Bryan Hoadley
October 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Gunditjmara woman Nikki Foy says Ballarat's First Nations community is in mourning, after Australia emphatically voted to deny Indigenous Australians a Voice to Parliament.

