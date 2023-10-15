Gunditjmara woman Nikki Foy says Ballarat's First Nations community is in mourning, after Australia emphatically voted to deny Indigenous Australians a Voice to Parliament.
On October 14, it was a landslide victory for the "no" campaign with 60.5 per cent of the vote nationally, while just 41.35 per cent of people in Ballarat voted "yes".
For Ms Foy, it was devastating to see Australia vote against an Indigenous voice to parliament, but she said she had faith the country could heal over time.
"It's a tough pill to swallow," she said.
"I, like many other Aboriginal people, am tired of winning the race to the bottom."
"I feel like there's this stain on our nation, recognition was denied, opportunities lost, all because of prejudice and suspicion and fear mongering."
Ms Foy spent referendum day campaigning at Pleasant Street Primary School, where she had positive engagement with voters and felt there was strong support for First Nations peoples.
Because of this, she said she was surprised by the landslide result against installing a Voice to Parliament.
While Ms Foy experienced a peaceful day at Lake Wendouree, she said she had heard of Indigenous people receiving racist abuse while campaigning at booths in Delacombe and Wendouree.
Rather than isolated incidents, Ms Foy said racist abuse was commonplace in Australian society, be it at polling booths or via comments online.
"We need to be truthful and honest that Australia is a racist country, and I'm no longer going to deny that," she said.
"Hand on heart we live in a racist society, and if people say that's not true, or people deny that, then they're the problem."
Ms Foy believes voters were greatly affected by misinformation that was spread by the "no" campaign, and that the referendum was always going to struggle to pass without bipartisan support.
She said the opposition had actively undermined the Voice to Parliament by running a fear campaign against it.
Despite her devastation, Ms Foy said she wasn't angry - just "hurting", and appreciated the support from members of the Ballarat community.
"I'm feeling the love of people in Ballarat ... I've really appreciated looking at my social media, with support and just the love that's been offered, and that really warms my heart today," she said.
Now, Ms Foy wants people to keep listening and consulting Indigenous communities so the nation can begin to heal.
"We all need to do better as a city, as a state, as a nation," she said.
"We need to take some time to sit back and reflect and to think of how we can do better."
While the road to reconcilliation may be long, Ms Foy has no doubt First Nations people will continue to fight for a better future.
"We just wake up today, don't sit in the disappointment for too long and dust ourselves off and carry on," she said.
"We are a strong resilient mob, and we've just got to look after each other and be kind."
