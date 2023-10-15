UPDATED at 12.50PM
Ballarat detectives are investigating a car fire in on the Midland Highway, near Sulky.
The Courier understands the incident was reported on Monday at 5am.
The car looks to be a white BMW coupe that had a sunroof.
While the front of the car has been destroyed, the rear of the car, including the boot, remains relatively undamaged.
There is rubbish on the scene, including smashed glass, takeaway containers and an unnamed passport-style photo in the grass beside the wreck.
No number plates were on the car when The Courier visited the scene.
This comes as police are continuing to investigate a burning ute that sparked a Moorabool bushfire in steep terrain, windy conditions - and close to a new estate.
The blaze was first reported at 2.07pm Sunday - where a large ute was found on fire in steep scrub between Mortons Road Pentland Hills and Adelong Way Bacchus Marsh.
Westerly winds were gusting to 30kmh at the time.
At one point a community advice warning was issued for the new Underbank Estate.
The CFA said at least 15 vehicles were called to the blaze, which was brought under control at 3.52pm, after burning more than two hectares.
Firefighters attended from brigades including Rowsley, Blackwood, Myrniong, Bacchus Marsh, Parwan, Coimadai, Bullengarook and Melton.
Ambulance Victoria personnel also attended.
Fire crews were forced to fell large trees that were still burning, hours after the main fire was contained.
The burning ute has been cordoned off.
The area is also close to the Werribee Gorge State Park to the west, although the blaze headed in an easterly direction towards suburbia.
Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit said it was still unclear what had caused the ute to ignite - and if the fire was suspicious.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
