When Laura Benney said she wanted to be a teacher, plenty of people tried to dissuade her.
With a school-topping ATAR of 99.5 she could have done anything but having harboured a dream to become a teacher for many years she pursued her passion for education and making a difference to the learning experience of young people.
"It's not the typical journey that someone who gets that grade takes, but I've always been of the opinion that teachers need to be passionate about teaching and Victorian schools need high quality teachers," she said.
As a second-year teacher at Phoenix P-12 Community College, Ms Benney has been named a finalist in the early career secondary teacher category of the 2023 Victorian Education Excellence Awards.
At a time in her career when most new teachers are still finding their feet in the classroom, Ms Benney is not only teaching English, psychology and history to year eight, nine and 12 students, she is also transition coordinator for the school, and coordinates the Academic Achievers Program and debating and public speaking program.
She also works with pre-service teachers and helps lead professional learning for staff around high ability teaching.
It might be her second year as a fully qualified teacher but it's her fifth year working at the school. During her studies she completed pre-service teaching placements and was part of the statewide tutor initiative, supporting year 12 students across a range of subjects.
"I loved it there so when it came time to apply for jobs, I couldn't wait to apply," she said.
"As a pre-service teacher being able to build that relationship not only with the students, who I learn an immense amount from, but the staff at Phoenix are incredibly supportive in mentoring me throughout my teaching journey," she said.
She also enjoys being immersed in the wider school community.
"When I was studying initially to be a teacher I was still living at home but now my partner and I are in Winter Valley so I'm not only working with students but living in the same community as students - I go to the shops and see them at their part time jobs, seem the role they play in the broader community, and that further interaction is really nice."
READ MORE:
Two other Ballarat region schools were also nominated as finalists in the Victorian Education Excellence Awards for outstanding provision for high-ability students in primary schools.
Napoleons Primary School, working collaboratively with Lethbridge, Teesdale and Inverleigh Primary Schools, were recognised for their cross-school learning system to support high-ability learners in mathematics and lift student achievements.
Daylesford Primary School was also named a finalist for their work creating an aspirational culture for all students with an inquiry-led approach and access to inquiry-based extension programs for high-ability learners. The school has also partnered with the University of New England to document their program for inclusion in the education department's high-ability toolkit.
