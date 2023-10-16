The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Laura Benney recognised as one of Victoria's best young teachers

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 16 2023 - 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Laura Benney said she wanted to be a teacher, plenty of people tried to dissuade her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.