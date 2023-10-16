PLAY will be put on hold in one of the city's most popular play spaces this week.
City of Ballarat is closing the Victoria Park Inclusive Play Space for two days for routine maintenance on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 17-18.
The works will allow the city's parks and gardens teams a chance to complement the new sensory friendly play and stay zone, which remains under constructions in the north-eastern corner in the play space.
This new zone is scheduled to open in December and is being created in partnership with the Victorian Government. The space will offer with new sensory and imaginative play features with natural sweeping curves, a play hut and cottage equipment, exposed footpaths and scented, visual and tactile plantings.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the temporary closure this week was necessary to undertake routine landscaping and maintenance.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure, however, the works are necessary to control broadleaf weeds, undertake top dressing works within the play space and to refresh the original garden beds,"Cr Hudson said.
"Given there will be some movement of heavy machinery in and out of the play space, it's important we close the area to ensure the community is not at risk from a safety perspective."
Victoria Park's Inclusive Play Space opened in 2016.
This was a project driven by Ballarat mum Bec Paton, who had a vision that her two young girls - one who has profoundly physically and intellectually disabilities - would one day be able to play together side by side on a Ballarat playground.
Ms Paton has previously told The Courier her idea stemmed from a playground in Sydney that catered for children of all types of abilities and disabilities.
