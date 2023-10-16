Marcus Hottes is a name which Creswick has no doubt will be prominent in the Central Highlands Football League next season.
The experienced Hottes is the Wickers' first major signing as they begin to build for 2024.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said securing Hottes' signature was the culmination of a process which began during last season.
He said Hottes' experience would be invaluable.
"It's ideal. Just what we need. He'll provide flexibility, particularly around our young developing players."
He said Borchers said the Wickets were also looking forwward to having a player of Hottes' experience work with the club's up-and-coming talent.
Hottes, a midfielder/onballer in his mid-30s, is coming off a premiership with Wy Yung in the East Gippsland league.
OTHER NEWS
Borchers said Hottes joined Wy Yung this year, but the travel required from his Melbourne metropolitan base had led to him making the move to Creswick to continue his football career.
Hottes has played most of his football in Melbourne's east - predominantly with Lilydale in the Eastern league and Olinda Ferny in the Outer East.
He captained Lilydale, won best and fairests in 2009, 2010, 2014 and 2015, and played in a premiership in 2011.
Hottes also had a short stint with Subiaco in the WAFL in 2011.
2023: Wy Yung (East Gippsland FL) premiership
2022: Warburton-Millgrove (Outer East SFL)
2019: Olinda Ferny Creek (Outer East SFL), represented OESFL
2018: Outer East SFL best and fairest
2015: Yarra Junction (Outer East SFL) premiership
2016-18: Olinda Ferny Creek (Outer East SFL), represented AFL Yarra Ranges
2009-15: Lilydale (Eastern FNL), represented EFNL
2011: Subiaco (WAFL)
2008: Woori Yallock (Yarra Ranges FL)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.