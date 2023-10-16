Favourite son Josh Cowan is returning to Daylesford for the 2024 Central Highlands Football League season.
He is being partnered by a VFL best and fairest in making his way to the Bulldogs.
The AFL-experienced Cowan will fill the role of a non-playing assistant coach, while another former Geelong AFL player Jordan Schroder is set to be a marquee recruit.
Schroder was one of three players to tie for the 2013 JJ Liston Trophy in the VFL while playing with Geelong, with North Ballarat Roosters midfielder Stephen Clifton also among them.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said Cowan and Schroder were exciting arrivals.
He said it was enormous having Cowan back with the Bulldogs.
"He brings so much footy IQ to the club.
"This is the area we need to build on, particularly when it comes to developing the younger talent."
Jarrad said adding the likes of Cowan and Schroder who had been part of successful regimes and played in high performance programs was exactly what Daylesford needed to get it up the ladder.
He said getting Cowan on board would also allow him to play on for another year as well as coach.
Jarrad said having Cowan steering the Bulldogs from the bench would also give him an opportunity to put a greater emphasis on his contribution as a player.
The 37-year-old was uncertain at the end of last season whether he would play on, with it dependent on the coaching structure.
The Geelong-based Cowan, 32, was last with Daylesford in 2020, but had to wait a year owing to COVID-19 before getting onto the field
Unfortunately his return was short-lived with Cowan breaking a leg in the opening round.
It continued a wretched run of injury for Cowan, who managed just 16 AFL games in seven seasons with Geelong after being started from Daylesford and the North Ballarat Rebels in the 2009.
Jarrad said Cowan had taken a break from football this year after spending 2022 in a development role with St Mary's in the Geelong Football Netball League.
A midfielder, Schroder arrives from Northcote Park in the Eastern District league, having joined the Cougars in 2022.
The 30-year-old Schroder was drafted by Geelong from the Calder Cannons in 2010 and made five AFL appearances in three seasons with the Cats.
He won the Geelong VFL best and fairest in 2014 and then played with Essendon in the VFL.
Schroder went from the Bombers to Doutta Stars and then Northcote Park.
He did not play this year owing to an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in 2022.
Jarrad said as well as being a former teammate of Cowan at Geelong, Schroder also went to school with Daylesford players Ben Jones and Chris Peart.
This will be Jarrad's fifth year as Daylesford, with the Bulldogs looking to improve on two wins, a draw and 14th place this year.
