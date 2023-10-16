The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

CHFL: Josh Cowan returns to Daylesford in assistant coaching role, VFL best and fairest also lands

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 16 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Favourite son Josh Cowan is returning to Daylesford for the 2024 Central Highlands Football League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.