The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Behind the Scenes

The Courier's Kate Healy, Adam Trafford finalists in Rural Press Club of Victoria Awards

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Courier photographers Adam Trafford and Kate Healy have been recognised for their work at the Rural Press Club of Victoria Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.