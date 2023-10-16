The Courier photographers Adam Trafford and Kate Healy have been recognised for their work at the Rural Press Club of Victoria Awards.
Trafford was named a finalist in the Sports Photo of the Year category, for his fog photo of Springbank players in the Central Highlands Football League seniors match between Springbank and Dunnstown at Springbank, on June 3, 2023.
Photographer Kate Healy was named a finalist in the Photographer of the Year and News Photo of the Year categories.
Healy's entries included a photo of Ballarat's Indigenous community members Aaron Clarke and Kyeema Brown at the Survival Day Ceremony at Lake Wendouree on January 26, 2023.
Kate is also a finalist for her photo during the fire season, of crews tackling a grassfire along Illabarook-Pitfield Road at Illabrook on January 13, 2023.
The annual awards celebrates the exemplary work of journalists and photographers from Victoria and Tasmania.
RPCV president Bryce Eishold said the awards recognised and highlighted the importance of grassroots journalism in regional communities.
"Rural and regional journalists and photographers play a crucial role in providing accurate, timely and relevant information to their communities," Mr Eishold said.
The awards will be held in Geelong on October 27.
