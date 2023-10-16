Mitch Walsh is the latest East Point player to join Skipton in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Emus have appointed him assistant coach.
The move reunites Walsh with Skipton coach Chris Banwell, with the duo having spent the best part of a decade together at East Point in the Ballarat league.
Banwell said Walsh was keen to get into coaching, so he was a perfect fit with what he also offered as a player.
He said Walsh was best described as a swingman - able to play as a key back or forward, as well as pinch-hitter in the ruck.
Banwell said Walsh's versatility opened a number of options for the Emus.
"He's as tough as nails. He can play as an intercept defender or a goalkicker."
Walsh, who has family ties with the Emus' Josh Draffin, goes to Skipton as a 100-game and two-time premiership player with East Point.
He started as a junior with Hepburn before joining East Point under-16.5s in 2012.
He played a handful of games with the North Ballarat Rebels under-18s and made his senior debut with East Point in 2014.
Walsh is one of two experienced and two-time East Point premiership players going to Skipton next season, joining Aden Nestor.
They will cross paths with Sam Romeril, who is returning to East Point after three seasons with the Emus.
BAILEY McKimmie is also leaving Skipton to play in the BFNL.
He has signed with Lake Wendouree to play under new coach Rohan Brown.
McKimmie did not play this year after damaging an anterior cruciate ligament in a final in 2022, when he played as a forward and kicked 34 goals for the season.
He joined Skipton in 2021 from Tallangatta in the Tallangatta and District league after playing juniors with Federal in the Upper Murray league.
