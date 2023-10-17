The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Portrait of musician Warren Ellis wins Martin Kantor Portrait Prize

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A portrait of Ballarat-born musician Warren Ellis has taken out the top award at the Ballarat International Foto Biennale's Martin Kantor Prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.