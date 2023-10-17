A portrait of Ballarat-born musician Warren Ellis has taken out the top award at the Ballarat International Foto Biennale's Martin Kantor Prize.
While Ellis now lives in Paris, his father John, himself a renowned musician, visited the Martin Kantor Award exhibition at the Ballarat Town Hall last week to see the portrait for himself.
Melbourne-based photographer Matthew Thorne photographed Ellis in the garden of his Paris home, having met the musician when he photographed Warren and Nick Cave on tour.
"I first met Warren taking photos of him and Nick Cave for their album, Ghosteen. We sat in the back of an LA cab and he pointed questions about how I would select the final images while I poorly answered," Mr Thorne said.
"Three years later, I was in Paris and I asked if he was also there, he said yes. Intending to meet at a gallery showing a collection of Australian Indigenous art that we later realised was closed, Warren invited me over to his garden house and studio instead."
Ellis, who plays a suite of different instruments, was born in Ballarat in 1965. He joined Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in 1994 and has been working with Cave ever since, as well as performing with Dirty Three and many other collaborations.
The day before he took the photograph, Mr Thorne visited the Musee de l'Orangerie which houses Monet's masterpiece Water Lillies.
"I took two photos as Warren and I spoke in his backyard. One of him, and one of the tree hanging over his garden and studio. I felt Warren was then like Monet, or as close as an Australian frontiersman can hope to come without losing their sense of self," Mr Thorne said.
Throughout the BIFB, which closes on Sunday, visitors to the Martin Kantor Portrait Prize exhibition have been able to vote for their favourite portrait in the People's Choice Award.
READ MORE:
The People's Choice Award went to Melbourne photographer Tobias Titz for his portrait of Mary Dhapalany, a master weaver and actress from Ramingining in Arnhem Land.
The Martin Kantor Portrait Prize and exhibition features 20 portraits from some of Australia's leading photographers, named in honour of Martin Kantor, a photographer and philanthropist known for his portraits of famous musicians and artists including Iggy Pop, Grace Jones, Paul Kelly, painter Adam Cullen, Howard Arkley, and conceptual artist Dale Frank.
The 10th Ballarat International Foto Biennale ends its 58-day season on Sunday October 22.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.