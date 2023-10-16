Time in the classroom will end this week for more than 1200 year 12 students across Ballarat.
A series of activities, fun days, breakfasts and graduation ceremonies will herald an end to their school days and mark the start of revision before final exams for the school-leavers.
At Ballarat Christian College on Monday, the school's class of 2023 - all 12 of them, the smallest cohort of year 12s at any secondary school in Ballarat - marked one of their final days at school with a celebration day.
A high-tech treasure hunt, with clues provided from their prep buddies via video on a QR code, saw the teens move through the Sebastopol campus before their "smash mob" made surprise visits to other classes and staff to sing and say farewell.
Students made bouquets to give to someone special in their life who has helped them through their year 12 year, and they enjoyed other visits and shared morning tea and lunch together.
Tuesday will mark their final official day on campus when a year 12 graduation assembly will be held.
The preps will walk their year 12 buddies into the graduation assembly, returning the favour after the year 12s walked the preps around the college campus on their first day of school.
While VCE performance and language oral exams have been running since October 2, the main VCE exam period gets underway with the English exam on Tuesday October 24, running for three weeks until November 15.
