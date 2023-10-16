The city's foodie precinct could be set for another new taste with a double-site on Armstrong Street up for sale.
A $1.85 million price tag has been set for adjoining spaces, next to Rodd Locksmith, best known for tenant Darrian's Hairdressing and previously housing Ballarat Books in what is now a vacant space.
Both properties were put up for lease in October 2022 but, without a sound taker in the past year, the owner has decided to test the sales potential.
Colliers Ballarat agent Charles Kennedy said there had been an interest in expanding the food offerings and creating a potential office when the properties had been up for lease with vacant possession.
Both spaces, with a combined 1150 square-metre floor space, have a distressed warehouse vibe, that has become popular to reimagine and refresh across Ballarat. There are solid bluestone walls on the ground floor and solid brick walls with exposed beams on other floors.
The spaces, which are internally connected, come up for sale as popular lifestyle brand Country Road has opened a flagship regional Victorian store two streets down on the corner of Mair and Camp streets.
The Australian label worked with Ballarat firm Moloney Architects to revitalise the old state bank building, which had also been house the Victorian Chamber of Commerce. Interior and exterior works to transform the site married together the neo-classical Sturt Street frontage, dating back to 1872, with the brutalist extension.
This transformation has excited Ballarat retailers with new life to the bottom of Sturt Street.
There has been plenty of new offerings taking place in the Armstrong Street foodie precinct with Brian Taylor's latest venture opening in August. Grainery Lane is the speakeasy-style distillery sister to the nearby Hop Temple, Roy Hammonds and Aunty Jacks.
The 15 and 15a Armstrong Street sites up for joint sale are across the street The Forge, 1816 Bakehouse, The Hot Chicken Project, Pancho and Zambrero.
Pancho has long held plans to move in the precinct to expand dining capacity after developing a strong following for its menu during pandemic lockdowns.
The Forge has been the anchor for developing the foodie precinct the past decade.
The Forge director Tim Matthews confirmed in September business' adjoining Housey Housey hospitality events venture was to close in a bid for The Forge to return to a stronger focus on pizza. Plans have been underway to expand The Forge beyond Ballarat.
Ballarat Books, which had been renowned for its education texts on shelves, became part of Campion Education and relocated to Sebastopol about two years ago.
