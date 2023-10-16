The Courier
Man pleads guilty in Ballarat Magistrates Court after abusive messages

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated October 16 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:52pm
A father has defied a no-contact court order by sending a string of abusive text messages to his former wife, after their young daughter received the COVID-19 vaccine against his wishes.

