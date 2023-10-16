A father has defied a no-contact court order by sending a string of abusive text messages to his former wife, after their young daughter received the COVID-19 vaccine against his wishes.
The 51-year-old construction worker, who The Courier has not named to protect the identify of the victim, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to breaching a family violence intervention order.
After a custody hearing at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on December 9, 2022, the man sent the series of abusive texts to his former wife, after becoming upset about the court proceedings and that his five-year-old daughter had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
"You have destroyed your children's lives with what you have done," he sent in a text.
"Even your brother thinks the same.
"I'm not going to bother going to court, you've got what you want the kids on your own.
"Good luck explaining to the kids why they're no longer in their dad's life.
"I just hope the children don't have your DNA, lol."
According to the police summary, the woman was scared of the accused, and the string of messages left her "extremely depressed".
She had received ongoing abuse from the man since 2019, which had affected her relationship with other family members.
The man, who represented himself, said he was frustrated on the day he sent the messages as his daughter had been given the COVID-19 vaccine against his wishes.
He said he had been married to his former wife for 11 years and they had two children, a daughter aged five and a son, seven.
The accused said their relationship was "pretty good" until their marriage had broken down when he was unfaithful.
He told Magistrate Michelle Hodgson he didn't believe his messages were abusive and said "I can't text anything anymore".
The man also accused his former wife of wanting to take revenge on him by reporting the offences.
He had previously faced court in relation to family violence incidents in 2019, 2020 and 2022.
Magistrate Hodgson said the victim would have been stressed, concerned and fearful when she received the messages from her former partner.
"You must have known this kind of communication was prohibitive, it's quite deliberate the content of the message was designed to hurt her," she said.
"I am concerned about the repetition of breaching family violence intervention orders, and you haven't really articulated remorse."
Despite this, Magistrate Hodgson said the 51-year-old had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and hadn't committed any further offences since he was charged in December 2022.
The man was convicted and fined $1000.
