A luxurious house with panoramic beach and ocean views has won a Ballarat-based builder a state excellence in housing award.
BCM Homes was named Master Builders Victoria's regional builder of the year for its residential project, Horizon House, at Wye River.
The house is 326 square metres of pure luxury, with four bedrooms, expansive shaded balcony, games room, hydronic slab heating, keyless entry, cinema room and architectural landscaping.
BCM Homes director David Moyle, who owns the property, built the house as a holiday house, and you can experience its luxury from $1988 a night, according to Great Ocean Road Holidays.
He said the project was unique, taking six years to complete - including three years in the planning process - and the tradespeople were from Ballarat.
It is a cantilever house over two levels on a steep block and was an "extremely complex and challenging project from a construction point of view".
"It took about 18 months to build and it was during the height of COVID so we did have to issue worker permits and we could only have a maximum of five people on site," Mr Moyle said.
"The engineering of the project is very unique for a residential build. There is just over 1000 tonnes of concrete in the build. That was installed with over 30 concrete pump visits, so if you compare it to a normal house that might be about 150 tonne and maybe two concrete pumps, it's quite complex in that regard."
The first floor slab is 160 tonnes and is suspended in the air and the ground floor is about 70 tonnes of concrete, which was delivered by more than 100 trucks which travelled about two hours.
Other materials include 20 tonne of structural steel and about 170 square metres of glass.
Mr Moyle said despite the challenges, the project was rewarding and it was a delight to holiday at the small coastal town.
"My favourite parts are the natural textures, the blend of Tasmanian oak timber and concrete. Those natural products work seamlessly against the stark, contrast to the clean lines of the glass. It creates a beautiful space and a lot of good natural energy," he said.
"It's been received extremely well by the general public."
Mr Moyle said BCM Homes was working on a similar project in Ballarat.
"We can certainly build something like that. It's pretty rare to have something of that standard come along," he said.
"The land down there (Wye River) is very steep so there's just not that opportunity to build a cantilever house in Ballarat but all other aspects of it, the quality of finish, can certainly be achieved here. Those local trades delivered on a high-end finish which is great."
MBV president Geoff Purcell said Horizon House's quality of construction was unparalleled.
Mr Moyle said he was thrilled to win the Master Builders Victoria award after being in the building industry for 20 years.
"We have received several awards over the years, which has been fantastic, but this project is particularly of a high standard with the quality of construction," Mr Moyle said.
At MBV's annual Excellence in Housing Awards on Friday, South Melbourne's Leone Constructions was crowned Master Builders Victoria's master builder of the year.
Gathering House in Caulfield North balanced modernist appeal with the 1950s and 1960s architecture of the area.
