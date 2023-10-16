The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat's BCM Homes wins Master Builders Victoria's regional builder of the year 2023

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated October 17 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A luxurious house with panoramic beach and ocean views has won a Ballarat-based builder a state excellence in housing award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.