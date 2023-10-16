Whether they're free to a good home - or for sale - many of the posts, posters and ads you see for cats and dogs might just be illegal.
RSPCA Victoria is cracking down on advertisements which do not state a source number and microchip number, after a horrific "kitten farm" case which saw a Ballarat couple fined almost $200,000.
It took us seconds to find two non-compliant posters advertising dogs for sale - or free - on a Ballarat-region noticeboard. Two others on the same board listed other dogs and their numbers, although at least one of the source numbers could not be found on the state register.
In fact, with illegal ads so common, you could be forgiven for thinking the numbers were somehow not required.
But under the Act, they're risking fines of up to $961.
"Any person or business advertising to sell or give away a dog, cat, puppy or kitten in Victoria must be enrolled on the Pet Exchange Register to obtain a source number, and must include this source number along with each animal's microchip number in all advertisements," RSPCA Victoria Inspectorate Team Leader Lisa Calleja said.
"A source number is required when implanting a microchip into a dog or cat born after 1 July 2020."
But the offence doesn't stop with the seller.
The RSPCA said the publisher of a non-compliant advertisement was also liable.
"We urge all Victorians to remain vigilant when buying a pet to ensure they're not contributing to any type of animal cruelty, and to report any suspicious animal sales to RSPCA," Ms Calleja said.
"RSPCA Victoria recommends adopting an animal from a reputable animal shelter in the first instance.
Ms Calleja said red flags for the purchase of a puppy or kitten included sales that took place without meeting the pet and seller first.
"You could inadvertently be supporting an intensive breeding facility or poor breeding practices, or you could fall victim to a scam." an RSPCA spokesperson said.
"Another red flag is puppies or kittens advertised as six-weeks old.
"Always wait until they are at least eight weeks old before bringing them home so they are sufficiently weaned, and their immune systems are developed.
"The other big thing to watch for is delivery being arranged.
"Reputable breeders will want to meet you and find out more about you, and you should want to meet them.
"See the animal in person first - along with its parents where possible."
The RSCA said the sale of animals in places such as parks, roadsides or car parks was illegal.
The society has created smart buyers guides which can be found on their website.
The online Pet Exchange Register also contains a section where people can report advertising concerns.
Ms Calleja said anyone with concerns for the welfare of an animal or suspicious animal sales was encouraged to contact RSPCA Victoria on 03 9224 2222 or submit a report at rspcavic.org/tip-off-form/ immediately.
