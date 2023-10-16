The Courier
From the Archives

Ballarat's Year 12 class of 2023, graduating as preps in 2011.

Updated October 17 2023 - 1:21pm, first published October 16 2023 - 8:00pm
As the Ballarat year 12 class of 2023 celebrate their graduation and end of their schooling life, we thought it would be the perfect time to throwback to the start of it all, when they were grade preps in 2011.

