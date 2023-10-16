As the Ballarat year 12 class of 2023 celebrate their graduation and end of their schooling life, we thought it would be the perfect time to throwback to the start of it all, when they were grade preps in 2011.
As a part of The Courier's Big Steps, Little Feet feature, each grade prep class of 2011 had their photo taken and published online and in print.
There were 146 of grade preps captured as part of the feature. In 2023, more than 1200 year 12s are graduating.
Check out the gallery above, which faces do you recognise?
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.