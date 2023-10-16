A mentally unwell man who punched a fellow commuter in the back of the head 10 to 15 times was arrested after a string of unprovoked attacks in Ballarat.
Leonardus Tinnemans, 54, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates Court to numerous charges which included recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault and theft.
According to a police summary, Tinnemans was travelling on a train replacement bus from Southern Cross to Ballarat about 11pm on February 5, 2023, when he approached a passenger and warned them not to look at him.
As the bus was approaching Ballarat, Tinnemans punched the passenger he had previously approached 10 to 15 times in the back of the head.
When the bus arrived in Ballarat, the victim ran to protective services while being pursued by Tinnemans.
After aiding the victim, officers were able to identify Tinnemans, who was uncooperative and refused to answer questions about the attack.
Tinnemans again assaulted a member of the public without provocation or warning on October 15, 2023.
On the day of the October 15 attack, the victim and his wife arrived in Melbourne on a flight from China, where they then caught a bus to Ballarat.
While waiting for another bus at Ballarat Railway Station, Tinnemans approached them in an abrupt manner and punched the victim in the face.
The victim was bleeding from his face and appeared to have broken his nose in the attack.
When police arrived, Tinnemans refused to provide his address and threatened to punch the officers.
He was then arrested and taken to Ballarat Police Station, but when he was removed from the police van he attempted to assault officers, and once restrained he was deemed unfit for interview because of poor mental health.
Tinnemans, who lives in Sebastopol, was also charged with kicking in the door of a nearby home and removing their CCTV cameras in October 2022.
Defence lawyer Jervis Dean said his client had committed several serious offences, but that Tinnemans suffered from schizophrenia and dissocial personality disorder and the offending was linked to this.
He said Tinnemans had developed a life threatening condition in reaction to his medication, and his behaviour had changed when his treatment was altered.
"The treatment team is trying to establish a way to address his complex mental health issues," Mr Jervis said.
"When he's treated he does effectively pose a lower risk."
Mr Jervis argued there were "exceptional" circumstances because of Tinnemans condition, and said a term of imprisonment would be counterproductive because of his clients' mental health requirements.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said Tinnemans had committed "very serious" unprovoked acts of violence, and that she was not provided with enough information about the 54-year-old's health conditions to release him from incarceration.
"My most significant concern is protection of the community," she said.
Tinnemans was remanded to custody so he could be assessed for a Community Corrections Order, and the matter was adjourned until October 19.
