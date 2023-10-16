Former refugee Neil Para finally feels certain about the future and can start planning what's next.
This comes after a decade-long journey to secure permanent residency and a 1000-kilometre trek on foot to the prime minister's office in Sydney.
Family friends and community members who have been part of the Para family journey gathered in town hall as the City of Ballarat honoured them in a civic reception.
Mr Para is working at Laminex and his wife Sugaa is pursuing her dream by applying to study aged care, a sector she had volunteered in for the past decade.
The family have spent lots of its time volunteering and in 2020 Mr Para was named one of Australia's best neighbours.
He said he felt it was important to be an active citizen.
"We had to go forward, then the people came forward to us," Mr Para said.
During the journey, with its many ups and downs, Mr Para said keeping his goal of a secure future in mind helped him keep going.
He said without their residency, pathways for his children would have been limited.
"They were able to go to a certain point and then everything was closed," he said.
"As a parent and community member it's our responsibility to open pathways for the children."
Mr Para started his walk to Sydney in August with the goal of securing a better future, not just for himself but other refugees stuck in limbo.
He said he did not expect to return home from his long journey with the permanent residency news, but said it was "a great, fantastic feeling".
"I am proud of what I did for my family, but I want this to happen to many other refugees," Mr Para said.
"When I see that, I'll be very proud of myself."
Councillors Des Hudson, Daniel Moloney and Samantha McIntosh were in attendance. In their capacity as mayors in the past decade they have written to immigration ministers requesting some kind of certainty for the family.
Mayor Hudson said it was great to have the community celebrate a "fair and just outcome".
He said the energy in the room "was absolutely fantastic" when he walked through the door.
"I think it's a testament to the lives that Neil and Sugaa and the girls have touched right across the Ballarat community."
Councillor Belinda Coates said she could only imagine how difficult the Para family journey has been.
"To be in this room at this point is a dream come true," she said.
"It was always possible and we need to hold hope in our hearts for positive social change across a spectrum of issues."
Cr Coates said it was wonderful to see so many people gathered to celebrate the family.
"This is just such a beautiful example of community love and support."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.