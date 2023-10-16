The Couriersport
BFNL 2023: Ballarat Swans secure former Essendon AFL recruit

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
October 16 2023 - 5:59pm
A Greater Western Victoria Rebels product has made his way back to the Western Region, signing with the Ballarat Swans in the BFNL.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

