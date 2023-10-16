BFNL 2023: Ballarat Swans secure former Essendon AFL recruit

A Greater Western Victoria Rebels product has made his way back to the Western Region, signing with the Ballarat Swans in the BFNL.
Lauchlan Dalgleish will play at Alfredton Oval in 2024.
He lined up in three AFL games for Essendon from 2013-15, alongside East Point's Jackson Merrett and Carngham-Linton's Nick O'Brien.
Dalgleish also had an established career in the VFL for Footscray, being a part of the 2016 premiership side.
He spent 2023 at Drysdale Football Netball Club in the Bellarine Football Netball League.
He played 22 games, featuring in the best players 11 times, as his Hawks fell in the grand final to Torquay.
