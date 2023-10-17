Newlyn has locked in a key forward who spent three seasons on the Western Bulldogs AFL list.
Kieran Collins joins the Cats in the CHFL as assistant coach fresh from being part of a premiership with Tatyoon in the Mininera District Football League.
The 25-year-old has been signed as part of a football/netball "package", with his partner Zoe Astbury appointed the Cats' A grade netball coach for next season.
Newlyn football director Simon Dwyer said the club had initially approached Astbury about filling the netball role and from there Collins also agreed to get on board.
She has coached Tatyoon to back-to-back MDNA A grade premierships.
He said securing the Ballarat-based couple provided some off-season impetus.
Collins is great start to recruiting under new playing coach Jarrett Giampaolo, who has crossed from Redan to fill the vacancy left by Marcus Darmody.
He spent three years with the Western Bulldogs after being drafted from Dandenong Stingrays as a key defender with pick 26 in the 2015 AFL national draft.
Standing 193cm, he played just the one AFL game in his first season. Collins was delisted at the end of 2018 and joined Northern Blues in the VFL.
He played his junior football with Langwarrin in the Frankston and District Junior league and represented Vic Country in the national under-18 championships.
Collins has played the past three seasons with Tatyoon, kicking 50 goals in 18 goals this year.
EMERGING Hepburn forward Billy Pedretti has been lured to Lexton in the Maryborough Castlemaine District league.
Pedretti made his mark for the Burras as a tall high-marking mobile forward. He played in all 19 games this season, including three finals, and kicked 19 goals.
Pedretti has played all his football with Hepburn, graduating from under-age after 2017.
He made his senior debut after a couple of seasons in the reserves and quickly established himself in the line-up.
LEXTON has also swooped on Waubra's Aiden Broughton.
He moves after two seasons with the Roos, in which he has played every senior game.
Broughton's shift sees a continuation of a varied football journey, which has seen him play with Sebastopol as a junior as well as Carngham-Linton and Learmonth.
DAYLESFORD has furthered its links with St Bernard's "old boys".
The Bulldogs have signed defender/midfielder Matt Borzillo from the VAFA club.
Daylesford ruckman Ben Jones, midfielder Chris Peart and recruit Jordan Schroder have all spent time in the he St Bernard's system.
The announcement is hot on the heels of the arrival of Schroder, a former Geelong AFL and VFL player.
