The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

CHFL: former Western Bulldog new Newlyn assistant coach, new face at netball helm

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 17 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newlyn has locked in a key forward who spent three seasons on the Western Bulldogs AFL list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.