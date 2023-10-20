Landmark properties hit the market

'Wow' was the only way to describe an award-winning house I featured earlier this week, built by Ballarat-based company BCM Homes.
The luxurious four-bedroom house, with panoramic beach and ocean views, was named Master Builders Victoria's regional builder of the year for its residential project, Horizon House, at Wye River.
BCM Homes director David Moyle was thrilled to win the award, saying the massive project was extremely complex and challenging but rewarding.
Another landmark pub was listed for sale this week, this time outside Ballarat and owned by the region's hospitality icon, Jim Frangos, until his death in July.
The Blampied Swiss Mountain Hotel freehold and business is being sold on behalf of Mr Frangos' wife, Dianne, and his executor, through an expression of interest campaign.
Mr Frangos bought the hotel in 2012 and lovingly restored it, built a function facility and was in the process up renovating a three-bedroom cottage on the property.
A Golden Point mansion was put back on the market this week for $1 million less than the advertised price in May.
The wedding and function venue, Willow and Stone, has a price guide of $5.5 million to $6 million and while it looks like a grand historical home, it was completed in the 1970s to replicate a Victorian mansion.
"It's an amazing opportunity for someone to keep using it as a wedding venue or as any other hospitality venue," Buxton Ballarat's Andreana Donhardt said.
It was delightful to see inside this perfectly preserved mid-century modernist house, which has just gone on the market for under $1 million.
The Creswick four-bedroom house is a 1950s classic, which the owners have updated with thought and consideration of the ide-century era.
Buxton Ballarat real estate agent Rebecca Stepnell said there was a lot to love about the house with distinctive features keeping in with decades long gone.
Do you want to know how much properties in Ballarat sold for in the past week? I put together a list of all homes sold in the Ballarat region from October 9 to October 16.
A five-bedroom house in Alfredton was the most expensive sale reported, selling for $850,000 on October 12, according to view.com.au.
It was one of 26 properties sold in the past week.
