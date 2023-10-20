The Courier

Landmark properties hit the market

October 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landmark properties hit the market
Landmark properties hit the market

'Wow' was the only way to describe an award-winning house I featured earlier this week, built by Ballarat-based company BCM Homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.