The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Harness racing: Act Now takes centre stage on memorable night for trainer Emma Stewart

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 17 2023 - 10:15am, first published October 16 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Act Now (Jodi Quinlan) charges at the line to capture the Victoria Cup at Melton on Saturday night. Pictures by Stuart McCormick.
Act Now (Jodi Quinlan) charges at the line to capture the Victoria Cup at Melton on Saturday night. Pictures by Stuart McCormick.

Every time Cardigan harness racing trainer Emma Stewart reaches a new career high, she raises the bar to the next level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.