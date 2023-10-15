Every time Cardigan harness racing trainer Emma Stewart reaches a new career high, she raises the bar to the next level.
This is exactly what she did at Melton on Saturday night with a group 1 treble.
Multiple group 1 successes are nothing new for Stewart - she has won more than any other Australian trainer - but this was a special combination.
Stewart won her first Victoria Cup and added to her tally of Victoria Derbies and Victoria Oaks.
Ballarat-bred and owned Act Now ($81) headlined the stable's incredible night by causing a boilover in the $300,000 Victoria Cup, 2240m.
He charged home late to get the verdict by a head over Catch A Wave ($23), with Leap To Fame ($1.90 favourite) a short half head away third.
Burrrumbeet pacer Rock N Roll Doo, which was chasing back-to-back Victoria Cup victories, led and and finished a close up fourth which 1.6m separating the first six past the post.
Act Now almost did not start.
He had to pass a veterinary test just minutes before the feature race after a mishap in the stalls.
The five-year-old gives Stewart her first Victoria Cup win and one of owner-breeder Bruce and Vicki Edward's biggest moments in harness racing.
Act Now also joins rare company as a winner of the Victoria Derby-Victoria Cup double, with Lazarus (2016 and 2017), Holmes DG (1998 and 1999), Golden Reign 1993 and 1995) and Bag Limit (1985 and 1987) having also achieved the feat.
He is now the winner of 21 of 43 starts and $887,285 in earnings.
Bruce Edward described the Victoria Cup win as "ubelievable".
"Ten minutes before the race we didn't even know whether he was going to run or not.
"He had an accident in the stall, but the vets checked him out and said he was fine.
"He looked a bit angry going out onto the track and that's exactly the way we like him," he said.
Act Now provided the middle leg of the Stewart treble, which was launched by Petracca ($3.70) in the $200,000 Victoria Derby, 2760m.
He made it five wins on end and led home a quinella for Stewart with Perfect Class ($10) a half neck second.
Sweet Bella ($5.50) saluted in the $150,000 Victoria Oaks, 2760m, to also give Bruce and Vicki Edward a feature double as owners.
Major Delight ($2.20 favourite) was a head away in second and Perfect Pink ($126) third as the first five to finish were all trained by Stewart.
Bruce Edward said he had always wanted to win an Oaks and he had now done not.
THE Myrniong stable of Jess Tubbs also had a feature double.
Rakero Rebel ($51) took out The Make Mine Cullen for mares - beating home eight Emma Stewart-trained runners in the 10-horse field - and Shes Ruby Roo ($4) saluted in the group 1 $75,000 Victoria Trotters Oaks, 2240m.
