Two-time premiership coach Gary Cooke is returning as Hepburn A grade coach in the Central Highlands Netball League.
He is back with the Burras for the first time since 2021.
Cooke is an all-time great in Hepburn netball, having taken the Burras to five premierships across a variety of levels - including two in A grade.
He first arrived at Hepburn in 2009 and led A, B and C Grade and 17/under to a total of 12 grand finals.
Cooke took the 17/unders to a premiership in his first year.
He was then appointed to coach the senior sides and led the A, B and C grade sides from 2010-2015, before returning in 2018.
At the time of his departure in 2021, Cooke said he felt the time was right to leave.
"We've kind of achieved everything, we've had grand final wins, grand final losses, we've had league best-and-fairest winners."
In announcing his return, Hepburn said Cooke's record spoke for itself.
"He's already working hard behind the scenes to ensure our club is strong and sustainable, both now and looking well into the future by working closely with all of our coaches to develop processes, skills and strategies, while nurturing our abundant young talent."
Hepburn won five games this year to finish 11th on the A grade ladder after being winless in 2022.
CARNGHAM-Linton has appointed Rachael Cross as its new A grade netball coach.
Cross takes on the job with an extensive netball background.
She has coached juniors and seniors from club to regional level, including time at the Ballarat Swans in the Ballarat league.
Cross is also well respected in the Ballarat Netball Association, having enjoyed success with Dela and coached at various junior levels at state level.
JACQUI Hibberd is moving away from Daylesford and returning to Yarra Glen in the Outer East league.
She arrived from Yarra Glen last season with Peta Fay and Steph Gibbs as a premier recruit.
Hibberd is going back to where she was a best and fairest.
Despite the departure, the Bulldogs have been busy re-signing players as they look to build on their rise and an A grade grand final appearance this year.
Daylesford has already welcomed experienced international and VNL player Sophie O'Kane, who has represented Victoria and Australia in mixed netball, including three international tours in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
