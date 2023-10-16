A Daylesford resident who saw a man lying on in a CBD street after an incident on Tuesday morning has praised the bystanders who went to the man's aid.
Police said the man was found seriously injured by a passer-by in Bridport Street around 6.30am, and and started CPR but the man died at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.
Sompit Williams and her husband, who live on the street, heard a noise outside, and went to investigate.
"(We) just heard some arguments and (a) car just took off," she said.
"We came out and we saw the guy (laying) on the ground. A couple of people walked past and a car came around and stopped and rang the police.
"I said to my husband, 'I haven't seen this man around before'."
Police told The Courier the man was taken by road ambulance to a waiting helicopter which landed on the Daylesford Primary School oval, but the man's body was taken back to the scene in the ambulance.
The intersection of Albert Street (Midland Highway) and Bridport streets were blocked for more than eight hours on Tuesday. before it was finally reopened about 2.40pm. Traffic was diverted via Central Springs Road during the closure.
Bridport Street is also home to Daylesford's CFA station and swimming pool.
People in the area said police doorknocked locals asking if they had CCTV, while forensic experts were seen taking photos of the man's body in the ambulance.
Investigators were also seen paying close attention to a pile of personal belongings on the road. They collected a dark green puffer jacker, orange high-vis clothing and a brown a white disposable coffee cup and fine shards of clear glass.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppers.com.au
