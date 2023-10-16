Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a stolen white 2013 Ford Territory - registration 1MJ-7KY - which was stolen in an aggravated burglary overnight Monday at Skipton.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a woman reported to police about 7am on Tuesday, October 17, that a front window of her home had been broken near the front door.
An offender entered the Montgomery Street home some time overnight and took keys and a wallet before driving off in the vehicle.
The Ford Territory valued at about $10,000 was parked in a driveway and is still missing.
Detective Sergeant Raven said the woman had been left shaken after realising someone had been in her home while she slept.
"We are requesting assistance from the public to help locate that vehicle as soon as possible. Either contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
