Ford Territory stolen in Skipton while woman slept

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 10:31am
Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a stolen white 2013 Ford Territory - registration 1MJ-7KY - which was stolen in an aggravated burglary overnight Monday at Skipton.

