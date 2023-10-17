The Courier
Racing: Thought Of That given top weight for Avoca Cup

By David Brehaut
Updated October 17 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 6:00pm
2015 Melbourne Cup winner Prince Of Penzance has some fun with strapper Stevie Payne during the 2023 Melbourne Cup tour visit to Ballarat Turf Club on Tuesday. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
The Ciaron Maher-David Eustace trained Thought Of That has been given the top weight for the $30,000 Avoca Cup, 1860m.

