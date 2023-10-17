Racing: Thought Of That given top weight for Avoca Cup

The Ciaron Maher-David Eustace trained Thought Of That has been given the top weight for the $30,000 Avoca Cup, 1860m.
The seven-year-old will carry 61.5kg if he lines up in the feature race on Saturday.
A Victoria Derby runner four years ago, Thought Of That has been lightly raced since finishing fourth in the 2021 Ballarat Cup.
He went to Darwin for a short stay in the winter and has had two runs since returning to the Maher-Eustance stable, for a promising fourth at Moonee Valley and fifth at Sandown Hillside.
Thought Of that is also nominated for Friday's Moe Cup and Sunday's Horsham Cup.
Lord Dynastic from the Cranbourne stable of Mark Walker has 60.5kg.
The former New Zealander has had just the two starts in Australia, finishing well back at Sandown Hillside and Flemington.
Three starts ago he contested the NZ Derby in March. He is a listed-winner, and group 1 and 2-placed.
Avoca Shire Turf club has 32 nominations for the Cup, wiuth the field to be declared on Thursday.
CUP WEIGHTS
Thought Of That (Ciaron Maher-David Eustace) 61.5kg
Lord Dynastic (Mark Walker) 60.5kg 60.5kg
Crackerjack Prince (Archie Alexander) 59kg
El Gladiador (Andrew Bobbin) 58kg
Alors Tu Crois (Henry Dwyer) 55kg
Shultzy (Pat Cannon) 56kg
Mishika (Luke Oliver) 55kg
Duhlata (Adam Chambers) 55kg
Never Again (Reece Goodwin) 55kg
Mister Me Vobis (Symon Wilde) 55kg
Schweinsteiger (Damien Walkley) 55kg
Georgie Get Mad (Denis Pagan) 55kg
Yellowbrick Road (Patrick Kearney) 55kg
Lord Goldberg (Andrew Bobbin) 55kg
San Remo (Dane Smith) 55kg
Skyphios (Tom Conlan) 55kg
Rebadge (Leon & Troy Corstens) 55kg
Morning Has Broken (Tayne Foster) 55kg
Man From Uncle (Dane Smith) 55kg
Aseventy Seven (Emma Lee & David Browne) 55kg
Whiskyontherocks (Lucinda Boyd) 55kg
Ludovisi (Leon & Troy Corstens) 55kg
Crown Harmonium (Kelvin Bourke) 55kg
Prompt Prodigy (Thomas Sadler) 55kg
Vividredsky (Paul Preusker) 55kg
Feargal (Jane Baker) 55kg
Sandblast (Kelvin Bourke) 55kg
Franquin (Brittany Goodwin) 55kg
Little Richie Turf (Dianne Clover) 55kg
Gunsablazin' (Brittany Goodwin) 55kg
Saint Ay (Steve Lake) 55kg
Chestnut Thunder (Tony Carter-Smith) 55kg
