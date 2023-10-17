Damascus student BEN WATT shares an excerpt from his novel, yet to be titled, exclusively for Emerging, a partnership between The Courier and Damascus College to create a platform for young people to publish their work.
The whole castle was silent as I walked through the pitch-black hall. The only thing guiding me was the soft warm light pouring out from underneath the double doors of the library.
Ever since we had arrived at the castle, I had requested that the guards keep the hearth lit at night just in case I had trouble sleeping, which was happening ever more frequently.
I pushed the heavy doors of the library open just enough for me to slip into the warmly lit room.
"Hello" called out a voice I quickly recognised as my sister Evie's.
"Don't worry it's just me," I called back.
My sister came out from behind the enormous bookshelf she was hiding behind.
"I thought you were someone else," she told me.
"Couldn't sleep either?" I asked her.
"I guess we both had the same idea," she replied.
I looked around me at the enormous castle library which had quickly become my favourite place after my sister, and I had arrived at the castle.
"I can't believe we now live in a castle," my sister said to me.
"I know, it's amazing," I replied, my eyes scanning the library and falling on the magical artifacts which my grandfather had collected in his younger days as the heir to the Magentian throne.
The heavy doors to the library creaked open.
"Quick hide!" I hissed at my sister, grabbing her arm and dragging her behind a large bookshelf.
"What's happening?" Evie asked me, not yet registering why I had dragged her behind a bookshelf.
"Shhh!" I whispered, silently holding a finger to my lips.
"Tomorrow is the perfect time," came a dark gravelly voice I didn't recognise.
"Yes, tomorrow I will finally kill the king and take the throne that I rightfully deserve," said another voice belonging to a woman. It was a voice I recognised but could not place.
My sister looked at me her blue eyes filled with fear.
"Do not say anything!" I whispered to her.
"Your Royal Highness are you sure this is the correct course of action?" came a third voice.
My bones became rigid and my blood froze, there were only a few people I knew of that held that title, all belonging to my family.
"We need to leave!" my sister hissed at me, grabbing my arm and dragging me to the bookshelf that opened the secret passage.
I tried to run but my legs were frozen in place.
"WAIT!" the women shrieked. My sister screeched to a halt dragging me behind a curtain showcasing the royal crest.
"Someone else is in here," the woman said.
"It is the dead of the night Your Royal Highness, who else would be at the library at this time?" came the third voice.
"I don't care, find them!" the woman screeched.
My fear finally overtook my shock and I ran as fast as my legs could carry me, my sister following close behind.
I screeched to a halt in front of the bookshelf that led to the secret passage...
