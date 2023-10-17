The Courier
Home/Life & Style/Books

Emerging 2023: excerpt from novel

By Ben Watt, Damascus College
October 17 2023 - 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Damascus student BEN WATT shares an excerpt from his novel, yet to be titled, exclusively for Emerging, a partnership between The Courier and Damascus College to create a platform for young people to publish their work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.