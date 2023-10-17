The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

Tuesday pennant: Learmonth, Creswick unstoppable early | Rd 3 wrap

By The Courier
October 17 2023 - 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Creswick's Beth Huntley celebrates in the win against BMS. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
Creswick's Beth Huntley celebrates in the win against BMS. Pictures by Lachlan Bence

Creswick and Learmonth have rocketed to a 2-0 start after impressive wins in Tuesday's Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek pennant action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.