Tuesday pennant: Learmonth, Creswick unstoppable early | Rd 3 wrap

Creswick and Learmonth have rocketed to a 2-0 start after impressive wins in Tuesday's Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek pennant action.
Newcomers Learmonth made it back-to-back wins with a dominant performance against Buninyong, while Creswick also shone against last season's grand finallists BMS.
Learmonth won all three rinks in a 12-shot victory as Creswick boasted a 22-shot differential for the second-consecutive week in a 66 (14) to 44 (2) triumph.
There were a handful of one-sided results on Tuesday with Webbcona and City Oval also walking away with three-rink victories in their respective matches.
City Oval cruised past Victoria in a 68 (16) to 34 (0) outing with all three rinks putting together high-quality performances.
Webbcona bounced back from their opening round loss to Creswick with a big win against Sebastopol thanks to Judie Matthews' second-rink heroics.
Webbcona won all three rinks but a 30-9 differential in Matthews' second rink was the standout from the day as they improved to fifth on the ladder.
Reigning premiers Midlands improved to a 2-0 win-loss record, one of only three teams alongside Creswick and Learmonth, with a cracking contest at Central Wendouree.
Midlands claimed a 59 (12) to 47 (4) victory with Central Wendouree losing no fans on the day.
LADDER: LEARMONTH 38, +28; CRESWICK 36, +44; MIDLANDS 35, +23; CITY OVAL 26, +28; Webbcona 26, +3; Buninyong 22, -6; Sebastopol 22, -17; Central Wendouree 14, -20; BMS 12, -38; Victoria 9, -45.
Trevor Jones, Jason Gigliotti, Yvonne McDonald, Stephen Riley 22 lt Nancy Jackson, Phyllis Duggan, Leanne Jones, Colin Thompson 24
Gwendoline (Gwen) Molloy, Bill Gull, David Carlyle, John Moroney 29 d David Alsop, Noelene Kennedy, Lana Bellingham, Norman Hughes 11
Francisca Grady, Anthony (Tony) Morrish, Rod McDonald, John Macdonald 18 lt Doug Wilson, Roslyn (Faye) Lamb, Elaine Edmiston, John Duggan 20
Moya Buncle, Ian Price, Carmel Milenkovic, Rohan Quinton 17 lt Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Karen Hall, Craig Grenfell 28
Jennie Godfrey, Ronald Tiley, Stuart Quixley, Keith Topp 10 lt Lynette White, Phillip Blake, Glenn Landers, Roy Broughton 29
Ken Emmett, Les Pongho, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 13 lt James Steven Fraser, Adrian Graham, John Hetherington, Peter Shillington 23
Anne Shields, Peter Brough, Eileen Spong, Alan Baird 22 d Shelley Erickson, John Dellavedova, Valerie Jackson, John Young 12
Rex Martin, Lawerence Judd, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 17 d Joy Silbereisen, Elizabeth (Liz) Wigmore, Stevan Stupavski, Maureen Tate 15
Fay Tucker, Margaret Sultana, John Jones, Allan Donelly 15 lt Peter Kersley, Elizabeth (Beth) Davidson, Robert McCrum, Laraine Toose 23
Barry Mebbrey, Brenda Wynd, Yvonne Gamble, John Beames 15 lt David Davidson, Margaret (Elizabeth) Cosgrave, Jennifer (Jenny) Toose, Helen Mizzeni 20
Julie Pobjoy, Joan Worth, Sue Simmonds, Sandra Chapman 22 d Geoffrey Jenkin, Suzanne Lafranchi, Rhonda Armstrong, Kevin Clohesy 10
Betty Paton, Cheryl Magrath, Kenneth (Ken) Birch, Edward (Eddie) Harman 15 lt Robert (Bob) Jenkins, Margaret Russell, David Pratt, Joseph (Joe) Hayes 18
Patricia Birch, Kenneth Nunn, Anne Madeley, Terry Grano 21 d Julie Brown, Elaine Pitts, Beryl Flynn, Peter Shaw 13
Jeffrey Clack, Janis Vance, John Tansley, Kathleen McKenzie 10 lt Helen Sculley, Sean Bryce, John Symons, Michael (Mick) McDonnell 28
LADDER: LINTON 40, +78; SMEATON 38, +18; SEBASTOPOL 34, +24; MT XAVIER 26, +20; City Oval 26, +14; Clunes 24, +2; Invermay 20, -13; Daylesford 12, -30; Buninyong 10, -39; Beaufort 10, -74.
Diane (Di) Tobin, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, David Parkinson 27 d Wendy Goodwin, Evelyn Young, Cheryl Teng, Darryl Grant 10
Margaret Clark, Robin McGloin, William (Bill) Faulkhead, Brad Mahoney 22 d Kenneth Gillies, Carol Collins, Winston Silbereisen, Ken Marshall 13
Aileen Kerr, Glenda Densley, Graham Wood, Hylton Tabb 19 lt Janice Hendy, Marilyn Trevorrow, Halcyon Bell, Lois Hetherington 22
John Ferris, Tom Atkins, Graeme Buchanan, Lynn Slater 22 d Ivan Annear, Alan Marini, Sherryn Burge, Antonius Kuypers 12
Rhonda Chapman, George Pyke, Arthur David, Robert Chapman 26 d Jennifer (Jenny) Meade, Heather Harris, Ian Russell, Craig Meade 14
Marlene Davis, Brenda Hughes, Brian Bellingham, Max Philipson 10 lt Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Neil Ellard, Ronald Walker 22
David Denham, Wilma Jenkins, Robert (Bobby) Williamson, Walter (Wally) Slocombe 14 lt Bernadette Carter, Olive Gunnell, Leslie Ayres, Scott Plater 18
Robert Mason, Dorothy Newey, John Giblett, Daryl Sparkman 21 d Bev Quick, Robert Norman, Leslie (John) Quick, Garry Bowden 13
Norman Newey, Maree Phelan, Barry Phelan, Neil Peoples 21 d Jacki Metcalf, Darren Hemming, Tony Spiers, Mick Brown 18
Tony Milardovic, Carmel Mahony, Susanne Peters, Glenis Keilar 22 d Lynette (Joan) Lafranchi, Jenny Tranter, Miriam Haines, Graeme Perry 17
Sandra Middleton, Katrina Trounce, Lyn Maple, Elizabeth Liston 15 lt John McColl, Robert Mizzeni, Helen Jenkin, Geoffrey Toose 18
Lyn Kelly, James Cowan, Kathleen Cowan, Ian Barnett 22 d Len Robinson, Judy Lafranchi, Barbara Adam, Winston Pickering 14
Anne Poulton, Cheryl Hawkes, James Fitzpatrick, Colin Gibson 20 lt Ann Gull, Ken Taylor, Peter Mackay, Tony Hendy 23
Dorothy Sheehan, Sandy Orr, Ray Kinna, Maxwell Sargent 29 d Bruce Kerr, Glenys Youlden, Robert (Bob) Shepherd, Scott Edmends 9
Judy Alexander, Michael Nikolic, Charles Phillips, David O'Sullivan 30 d Jennifer Mackay, Shirley Corneille, Sandra Horne, Ronald (Pat) Collins 17
LADDER: CITY OVAL 36, +31; CENTRAL WENDOUREE 36, +23; SEBASTOPOL 24, +22; BALLARAT NORTH 24, +11; Victoria 24, +9; Smeaton 24, +7; Midlands 24, -10; Daylesford 24, -22; BMS 12, -23; Webbcona 12, -48.
Michael Gallagher, Stevo Murnane, Jill Davies, Bob Williamson 24 d Frank Sultana, Lyn Treweek, Linda Fox, Bill Bridges 19
William (Bill) Burge, Sandra (Sandy) Campama, Kathryn (Kaye) Cornish, Gwen Burge 15 lt Thomas Lempriere, Morag Gallagher, Peter Coulthard, Thomas Gallagher 33
Louise McClure, Wayne Penhall, John Crawford, David Brownlee 22 d Helen Hovey, Carolyn Kuchel, Brian Simmonds, John Fox 19
Ruth Davies, Peter McCarthy, William Dunn, Kenneth Stowe 17 vs Ruby Armstrong, Janine Jensen, Alan Love, Grant Stirling 17
Sandy Redpath, Trish McCarthy, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Neville Curtis 17 lt Maren Jones, Janice (Jan) Conroy, David Myers, Christopher (Chris) Love 23
Jenny Redpath, Leanne Morvell, Roy Cassells, Pat Hunter 8 lt Irene Kennedy, Brian Dowling, Garry Webb, Peter O'Connell 33
Carole Bellingham, Leo Hanrahan, Barry Macklin, Peter Muller 10 lt Ingrid Murphy, Kate Breen, Desmond Symes, Margaret Phillips 33
Glenda Dodd, John Cuthbert, Val Wilckens, Barry Huebner 19 d Robin Amendola, Doug Hucker, Joy Weeden, Kevin Offer 17
Lee Taffe, Benny Fernandes, Geoff Wilson, Robert Whitcher 16 lt Colleen Wilson, Kristine Ross, Steve Sheppard, Terry Breen 17
Mary Kennedy, Helen Jones, Pat Moran, Darryl Boyd 32 d Anthony (Tony) Briody, Rosina Bainbridge, Dorothy Denning, Ron Beaston 8
Julie Moran, John Edmiston, Deidre McRae, Kevin McKeegan 24 d Alan McKenna, Kay Hunt, Margaret Doyle, Kevin McGrath 15
Dianne McKeegan, Cath Ogg, John Kennedy, Stephen Jones 24 d Beverley (Bev) Miles, Marion Green, Kieran Sutton-Ryan, Graeme Smith 11
Colin Palmer, Linda (Bonnie) Simpson, Gordon Crotty, Neil Brown 29 d Russell Hateley, Maxwell Walters, Maureen Peach, Craig Uthenwoldt 20
Lawrence Atkins, Frederick (George) Meadows, Ruth Atkins, Stephen (Steve) Martin 15 lt Frank Davey, Kerry Knight, Catherine Phillips, Noel Biggin 32
Margaret Cassells, Merle Meadows, Barbara (Barb) Rowe, Norman (Norm) Johns 22 d Christine Harvey, Zoe Watson, Dennis Radisich, Troy Dean 20
Rita Strownix, Mary Townsend, Brendan Burke, Edmund (Ted) Burke 18 lt Ross Prictor, Carol Burt, Richard Burt, John Purcell 25
Pam Gilbert, Jean Burt, Carleen Bowers, Heather Snibson 16 lt Sigrid Glasspool, Judy Rieniets, Reginald (Reg) Rhook, Phillip (Phil) Zelley 20
Denis Green, Anne Kelly, Gwendoline (Gwen) Archibald, Elaine Dunstan 23 d Ernest Robinson, Bruce Andrews, Peter Fontana, Eileen Franklin 13
LADDER: BALLAN 39, +55; SMEATON 36, +25; BALLARAT EAST 34, +34; BUNGAREE 26, +17; Victoria 26, +4; Mt Xavier 24, +22; Linton 24, +10; Midlands 24, -3; Creswick 24, -22; Learmonth 23, -8; Buninyong 20, -20; Central Wendouree 12, -29; Sebastopol 12, -32; Ballarat 12, -53
Michael Clark, Greg Thomas, Jordan Atkinson, Roger Parker 36 d Graham Boak, Annette Daniels, Lindsay Clarke, Anthony Braybrook 6
Jeff Gilchrist, Kevin Clarke, Allan Webster, Steve Feldman 22 d Robert Daniels, Barry Harris, Mark Walker, Anthony McCabe 14
Malcolm Lindus, Lindsay Johnson, James Cameron, Royston Bibey 22 d Julie Lane, Bernice Parnell, Margaret (Ros) Marchbank, Jack Forsyth 17
Ineka Carter, Nicholas Reus, Helen Bryan, Albert Chapman 26 d Rod Woodrow, Druscilla Parker, Jan Forsyth, Terrence Gillett 17
Teresa Berry, Ron Smith, Robert Moore, Barry Trezise 25 d Vivienne Drew, Shirley Broadbent, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 13
Noela Moore, Nathan Carter, Valerie Duggan, Neil Hunt 16 lt Ann Anthony, Janet Carson, Peter Milenkovic, Geoffrey Carson 28
Kevin Keen, Norma Day, Barry Wright, Robert Jones 24 d Jo-Anne Crockett, Megan Morris, Tony Ryan, Graeme Anthony 16
Leo Romeril, Ruth Nunn, James Nolan, Helen Burzacott 13 lt Liz Ryan, Ros Vowles, Edmond Morris, Tony Carter 17
LADDER: INVERMAY 33, +30; MIDLANDS 26, +10; CLUNES 23, -7; Beaufort 22, +20; Ballarat North 21, +22; BMS 21, -7; Victoria 21, -17; Buninyong 19, +3; Beaufort 15, -24; Webbcona 9, -20
