A man has suffered serious injuries after a brawl broke out in Wendouree on Monday night.
The incident happened on Fig Court just after 8pm on October 16.
"Police are investigating an alleged assault in Wendouree," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"It's believed a number of males assaulted a male on Fig Court just after 8pm. The offenders fled the scene in a vehicle and are yet to be located at this stage.
"The victim was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition."
Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident however it is believed those involved were known to each other.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersvic.com.au
