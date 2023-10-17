FOR the crew aboard HMAS Ballarat II, the Anzac Class frigate is a little bit of Australia on which they proudly serve.
The ship's Commanding Officer Ben Dalton said that while the crew was drawn from across the nation, Ballarat held a special hometown feel for them to proudly represent, even though visits to our city were rare.
One of those "once in a career" visits is not for some of the crew while the ship is undergoing modernisation upgrades in its docking base an hour south of Perth.
Crew members are supporting Australian Defence Force Careers by parking a bus at Lake Wendouree for two days and talking with people about the work they do.
They will also have dinner with City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and members from the Ballarat Returned and Services League sub-branch, which houses an HMAS Ballarat naval display. A civic reception and short, personal ceremony at the Ballarat cenotaph in Sturt Street will follow on Thursday.
Commander Dalton said such outreach in Ballarat was an important part behind their work.
"It is important for us to be engaging with the Ballarat community and help explain to them what we do as a navy and defence force but it is also important for us to understand the importance of the history here," Commander Dalton said.
"We represent Ballarat and hence, have the Eureka Flag on our patch and have an allegiance to the ideals and values behind Eureka.
"...HMAS Ballarat is our little bit of Australian soil when we're at sea and exercising the national interests but it's also representing this city and region."
HMAS Ballarat II is the sixth of eight Anzac class frigates. The ship was commissioned on June 26, 2004 leaving its Williamstown dock and only just clearing the Bolte Bridge in Docklands before continuing on to Sydney.
It has since cumulatively completed five trips around the world and a combined five years at sea.
At full capacity, HMAS Ballarat II has 170 crew members, including one who hails from Ballarat in able seaman Angus Phasey.
Commanding Officer Ben Dalton is in Ballarat with a diverse selection of crew members, from a variety of backgrounds, and roles such as logistics officers, weapons engineering, marine technician, electrician and warfare specialist.
They will also visit the ship's twin cadet units in Bendigo and Cerberus at Crib Point on the Mornington Peninsula.
Visit the HMAS Ballarat crew at the ADF careers bus at Lake Wendouree on Wednesday, October 18 from 8am to 4.30pm.
