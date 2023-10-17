The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Victim's of Jayden Heffernan read statements in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
October 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An elderly victim of 18-year-old Jayden Heffernan's crime spree has said they doubt they will "completely recover", after having their car stolen by the young man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.