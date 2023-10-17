An elderly victim of 18-year-old Jayden Heffernan's crime spree has said they doubt they will "completely recover", after having their car stolen by the young man.
Heffernan appeared at a plea hearing in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, after previously pleading guilty to a string of offences in June and July 2023, which included car theft, burglary and abuse of retail workers.
In an impact statement read by a police prosecutor in court, the victim said they wanted to shake every time they thought about the incident.
The victim said they and their husband were retired in their late 70's, and had experienced anxiety and isolation since their car was stolen by Heffernan.
Without a car, the pensioners, who rent their home and described themselves as "far from wealthy", had to rely on taxis to travel and were forced to dip into their savings to survive.
"At our age, I doubt we'll completely recover from the circumstance," the statement read.
Another victim, who was abused by Heffernan while at work, in a statement said it was the most frightening thing that had happened to them while in retail.
They said they were afraid to go out in Ballarat in case they ran into Heffernan, and were scared he might abuse them in front of their children.
The victim said they had considered changing jobs since the incident.
In a final impact statement read to court, a victim said after being burgled by Heffernan they had experienced anxiety and sleepless nights as they feared intruders would enter their home again.
"Every time the dogs bark we are on edge," the statement said.
The crime had a significant financial effect, said the victim, as upgrading their security system and replacing their stolen items and vehicles had come at a "considerable" cost.
They said they had also been impacted socially as it was difficult to go out without a car, and that they were scared to leave their house empty.
Two more victim impact statements were also tendered, but were not read aloud in court.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said Heffernan's offending had affected a diverse group of people, and altered their sense of safety at home and in work environments.
"The impact of your offending is not isolated to the day of the offence, it has a lingering impact," she said to Heffernan.
Magistrate Mykytowycz adjourned the matter until October 26, 2023, and said Heffernan's disadvantaged background, disability and youthfulness would all have a bearing on his sentence.
