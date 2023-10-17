The Couriersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Premiership star returns to East Point

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated October 17 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BFNL 2023: Premiership star returns to East Point
BFNL 2023: Premiership star returns to East Point

East Point has confirmed a premiership midfielder will be back at Eastern Oval in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.