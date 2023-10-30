A generous offer from a mate to donate a kidney has triggered a unique exchange saving the lives of Ballarat locksmith Brenden Rodd and another person with chronic kidney disease who they will never know.
For more than a year Grant Gilbert watched Mr Rodd endure kidney dialysis three times a week since a bout of COVID destroyed a previous kidney transplant he received from his wife more than 17 years ago.
So he offered to donate one of his kidneys to allow Mr Rodd to get back to living his best life and the pair could continue motorcycle riding, bike riding and holidays at the beach together.
But testing found Mr Gilbert's kidney was not a match, and it looked like Mr Rodd would continue spending hours every week having and recovering from dialysis.
That was until the two agreed to be listed on a paired donation program.
In the Australian and New Zealand Paired Kidney Exchange was another person needing a kidney and a friend or family member willing to donate a kidney to them but incompatible. In a stroke of luck Mr Gilbert's kidney was a match for the unknown recipient and their donor was a match for Mr Rodd.
In simultaneous operations, Mr Gilbert's kidney was removed and flown either interstate or to NZ to its new recipient, and the unknown donor's kidney was removed and flown to Melbourne to be transplanted into Mr Rodd.
He is now looking forward to living life free of the restrictions of dialysis which he had to endure three times a week for four hours at a time, usually in the evening after work at his locksmith business, which would leave him feeling drained.
"Dialysis keeps you alive but it also drains you. You get very tired from it and have a lot of side effects," he said.
What makes Mr Rodd's second kidney transplant even more unique is that there was little hope of a match after testing found his antibodies were very high because of his original transplant.
"Because my antibodies were so high my chances of getting a kidney were very low so this particular match is pretty special."
More knowledge and better treatments over the years since his first kidney transplant from wife Alicia in 2005 have also helped him beat the odds.
His new kidney is from a donor with a different blood type, so before his transplant Mr Rodd underwent a plasma exchange. At the time of his first transplant, a donor with a different blood type would not have been a match at all.
Since the Australian Paired Kidney Exchange began in 2010, then merged with the New Zealand program in 2019, there have been more than 400 kidney transplants, and paired exchanges now account for up to a quarter of all living kidney donor transplants in Australia and NZ.
Newer anti-rejection drugs now exist to help prolong the life of donated organs.
"When the new organ goes in my body it's trying to reject it all the time and that's why we have anti-rejection drugs," he said. "Some people last 12 months (with a new organ before rejection), some people two years and I was fortunate that Alicia's lasted so long - it just kept going and going and going until COVID attacked my kidney and it rapidly rejected and that's when I went back on dialysis."
Mr Rodd's sister initially offered to donate one of her kidneys, but testing revealed it would not be suitable.
"Then Grant said he wanted to stick his hand up and donate. When we did all the testing we found that because I had a transplant before, my antibodies were very high, and his kidney was not compatible either so my body wouldn't have accepted it.
"Not many people put their hand up and when someone does and it's a problem, it becomes a little disappointing."
Then a match was found on the pairing registry.
"It's an amazing thing that a non-blood relative offers to donate an organ but it's another thing again to go into a pair and donate to someone you don't know ... but to achieve what I needed this is what we needed to do."
Mr Gilbert said he had little hesitation in offering to donate a kidney to help his mate.
"We are good mates and seeing him go through this ... basically your life dwindles away when you're on dialysis," he said.
"I lost a mate 29 years ago and couldn't do anything to help him. This was the perfect opportunity to be able to help a mate to keep going along in life. We've known each other for 30 years and I wanted to at least try and help him out."
Mr Gilbert said he "wasn't really worried too much" about the surgery as many people live a healthy life with just one kidney - and many people are completely unaware they only have one instead of two.
