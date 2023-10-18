Sean and Drew Gould have spent every Sunday morning at the Ballarat Market for the past 20 years.
The 43-year-old market could be coming to an end as the showgrounds site on Creswick Road is developed into an athletics facility.
The regional athletics venue is part of the legacy projects promised from the 2026 Commonwealth Games announcements.
Sean Gould has been running a second-hand store at the market for almost six years.
His father Kevin used to run the Dutch pancake van, an operation Sean's older brother Drew has now taken over.
Since the games announcement the market has been in limbo as they look for a new site.
"Every Sunday, we were there either working or helping out or doing something," Sean Gould said.
"It's a great place to be - the stallholders are all so lovely out there and they all help take care of each other."
The Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society have been planning to move to Mount Rowan since 2018 and the market has been in limbo for a while.
At the start of this year there was pressure to move out of the site to make way for Commonwealth Games development.
While the games were cancelled, the state government has committed to building an athletics facility on the showgrounds site.
On November 5, before the Ballarat Show, the market will celebrate their 44th anniversary.
Without a certain future the market was planning to take a break while they worked out next steps.
Mr Gould said the last four weeks have been a tumultuous time.
"I've grown up with so many of the stallholders and seeing them every week for years and years and years, it's going to be quite sad," he said.
"It's just going to be quite a shock not being there anymore."
Market manager Jaymee Ellis said the uncertain time had been difficult for many stall holders.
"Even if we are just going into recess until we find another space, for some of these stallholders this is the end for them."
Finding the perfect venue, that has easy car access or is close enough for a taxi to take other stallholders who do not drive has been a challenge.
"It's not just about making money for them, it's literally their social outing for the week," Ms Ellis said.
"For me to have to walk around a few weeks ago and say to them I think November 5 is it until we find a new space, that was the hardest day I've ever had."
With the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games there is less pressure to move out.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson confirmed with the agricultural society they will be able to stay at the Creswick Road site until May 31.
"Our obligation to Development Victoria is that the site will be ready for handover on the first of June for them to be able to commence the project work on the regional athletics facility," he said.
"That will give BAPS five more months to be able to run further programs."
The market will need to reach an agreement with BAPS if they want to continue their lease into May.
Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society executive officer Keli MacRae said there are not the same undercover facilities at Mount Rowan.
"It gives the market a bit more time because it's been very difficult for them to find another suitable location. We will check back in with them around March," she said.
Ultimately the Ballarat market will still need to find a new home and so far their search has been unsuccessful.
"It is hard and sad for anything that has this kind of history to end in any capacity," market manager Jaymee Ellis said.
"In some ways, the market was almost a victim of its own success because people say 'oh I remember when there were 300 stores' and I say 'but there are still 100 and that's good'."
