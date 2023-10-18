2023 Maryborough Castlemaine Football Netball League best-and-fairest recipient Zak Rinaldi is headed to Alfredton.
The two-time Carisbrook Football Netball Club best-and-fairest winner has been revealed as another star recruit for the Ballarat Swans.
Rinaldi was part of Carisbrook's premiership-winning 2016 side.
The Swans announced the move on Facebook on Wednesday.
"The Ballarat Football Netball Club are please to announce that the 2023 Maryborough Castlemaine Football Netball League Player of the Year and dual Carisbrook Football Netball Club best-and-fairest winner and Premiership player, Zak Rinaldi will be joining the Swans for 2024."
"Zak was also a key player for the Nightcliffe Football Club in the NTFL during last summer where he was team mate of our own Andrew Hooper."
"We welcome Zak and his family to the Swans."
Rinaldi played 19 games for Carisbrook in 2019, booting 29 goals and earning a spot in the best players 13 times.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.