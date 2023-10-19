The Couriersport
CHFL: Hall to provide extra support in Waubra coaching group

By David Brehaut
Updated October 19 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 1:00pm
A desire to get more involved in coaching is a driving force behind Taylor Hall switching from Learmonth to CHFL arch-rival Waubra.

