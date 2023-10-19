A desire to get more involved in coaching is a driving force behind Taylor Hall switching from Learmonth to CHFL arch-rival Waubra.
Hall has been appointed a playing assistant coach to Trav Ford, who is preparing for his second year in charge of the Roos.
The defender has already dipped his toe in the water with coaching.
He was appointed head coach at Wickliffe-Lake Bolac in 2020, but with COVID-19 impacting had to wait until the next year before having the match-day experience in 2021.
Hall left Wickliffe-Lake Bolac, where he was a premiership player, after two grands finals in four seasons (excluding cancelled 2020) to be an assistant coach at Learmonth last year.
Ford said Hall met all the needs of the Roos and was also keen to take his coaching career further.
He said they were keen to build their coaching group as well as getting more playing experience on board.
Ford said had a wealth of emerging young talent, but lacked numbers in the next age bracket from early to late 20s.
Hall's on-field leadership will also be important for Waubra, which finished 16th last season with one win and a draw.
Hall played his early football with Avoca in the MCDFNL. He spent two seasons at North Ballarat City in the BFNL before returning to Avoca in 2015.
LUKE JONES is among players not returning to Daylesford next season.
He is departing after two years and 31 games, having previously played with Huntley in the Heathcote District league.
Jared Hall is also moving on after one season with the Bulldogs.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad has also confirmed that Lucas Hall has called an end to his playing career owing to concussion issues.
He made 13 appearances in his only season with the Bulldogs - his last in round 13.
