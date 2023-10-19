Joel Radlof is taking the opportunity to remain in coaching by joining Clunes.
The Ballarat-based Radlof will be an assistant to Luke Davidson after coaching Maryborough Rovers in the MCDFNL for two years.
The move also marks a return to the Central Highlands Football League, with him having played with Dunnstown in 2018 and Carngham-Linton in 2019 and 2021.
He played his juniors and started his senior career with Maryborough in the Bendigo league.
In joining the Magpies, Radlof said he hoped his experience as a player and a coach would help get the best out of Clunes.
"I'm extremely excited about the year ahead and it's clear to me Clunes is ready for finals footy."
Davidson said would be an important addition to the midfield, where as an in-and-under player would provide an aspect the Magpies lacked in.
He said getting Radlof on board was also an important step forward in the club developing closer ties to the Ballarat football community, which would assist in ongoing recruiting.
Davidson said Clunes had for a number of years sourced many of its higher profile recruits from Geelong.
He said keeping Geelong-based players for extended periods was not easy, given the time and travel time required to meet commitments.
The Geelong-based Davidson said a broader Ballarat player base would be much more sustainable over a long term owing to improved networking it would create.
