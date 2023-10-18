The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

2023 Ballarat Wine Show judging underway as viogner makes its mark

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated October 18 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The finely-tuned senses of five wine experts are being put to the test with judging of the 2023 Ballarat Wine Show underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.