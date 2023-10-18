The finely-tuned senses of five wine experts are being put to the test with judging of the 2023 Ballarat Wine Show underway.
The five judges will sip their way through about 200 wines over three days with entries strong in most of the traditional categories and a few newer varieties becoming popular.
Retired winemaker and Ballarat Wine Show committee member Roland Kaval said viognier, a white wine, was growing in the market.
"We have a few viogners entered where we haven't had a lot on the past which tells me there's a bit of interest in the marketplace and it's becoming more popular," he said.
"We've also got a few Italian varieties coming through like sangiovese, barbera and nebbiolo."
Entrants to the Ballarat Wine Show come from right across western Victoria from Sunbury, Heathcote and Bendigo through Ballarat, Grampians, Pyrenees and the southern NSW town of Henty.
"We've got more entries from Geelong than previous years. Last year Scotchman's Hill won five trophies for their chardonnay and shiraz so that's likely prompted some others to enter."
Mr Kaval said western Victoria traditionally produced a lot of white wine, particularly riesling and chardonnay, as well the red varieties shiraz and pinot, which does particularly well in the cool climate of Ballarat.
While judges completing their duties at Morshead Park focus solely on the wine, Mr Kaval said there was more emphasis than ever before on matching wines to menus - not just in high end restaurants but among drinkers and diners in general.
"You can win a gold medal but that might not mean that wine is going to work well with a particular food dish," he said.
"If you go back to the basics it was always white wine with white meat, red wine with red meat but now we do so much mucking around with food and flavours, spices and sauces that has changed. The secret is to try and get a wine that's going to work in the same way with a dish - once you start layering food you've got to look at the layers in wine so it works together.
"Good wine is all about balance and a good match of wine and food is about a balance where nothing is overpowering."
The 2023 Wine Show dinner will be held at Morshead Park on October 28 featuring a five course degustation menu, each course matched with a trophy winning wine from last year. Tickets $175 from Carbonis Italian Kitchen.
