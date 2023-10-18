Ballarat police have released a photo of a missing Ballarat teenager, who was last seen 11 days ago.
Sixteen-year-old Jett was last seen in Smythes Creek at about 8pm on Saturday, 7th October.
Jett is described as Caucasian, medium height and slim build.
He is also known to frequent the Ballarat CBD and Bakery Hill.
Jett's family are concerned for his welfare because of his age and how long he has been missing.
Police have released an image of Jett and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Ballarat Police Station on 53 366 000 or via triple-zero.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
