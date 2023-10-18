WEARING coloured lenses in glasses has changed Pippa's learning outlook.
The 12-year-old has been diagnosed with a little-known visual processing disorder that can often be mistaken for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and create issues such as chronic headaches and migraines, eye strain and fatigue for no apparent reason.
Pippa has scotopic sensitivity, better known as Irlen Syndrome.
While dyslexia is learning disorder characterised by difficulty reading and learning how sounds relate to letters and words, Irlen Syndrome is a sensitivity to light and glare that can also create visual distortion.
For many people with the condition, tinted lenses can be an effective solution.
"My glasses have improved my reading and I found I have been reading faster and writing neater," Pippa said.
This Irlen Syndrome Awareness Week, October 16 to 20, the region's new Irlen diagnostician Christine Phillips is encouraging people to take a quick online questionnaire if they might be a good candidate for the disorder.
"If you go to the optometrist there is usually nothing wrong with your eyesight," Ms Phillips said. "...It can be a hidden learning disability but can be a missing piece to the puzzle when bright children are struggling to learn.
"Often children don't know any different and don't tell their parents they're having trouble because they think everyone else is like that too."
Ms Phillips said Irlen signs can be a child is fidgety, restless and not concentrating in class. She said often children were mistakenly thought to need ADHD medication when instead, the solution could be in coloured lenses.
Irlen Syndrome typically runs in families and is estimated to affect about half of people who have reading and learning difficulties and about one-third of people with ADHD or autism.
Ms Phillips said the degree to which people experience Irlen Syndrome can differ.
Non-invasive screening can diagnose Irlen Syndrome using coloured overlays and filters to improve the brain's ability to process visual information. Working with a diagnostician can help people find the right colour lens to suit their needs and condition.
For more details irlenballarat.com.au.
