The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Call for Irlen Syndrome awareness for those with learning difficulty

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 18 2023 - 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WEARING coloured lenses in glasses has changed Pippa's learning outlook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.